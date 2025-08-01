husseini

husseini

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Georgia Conroy's avatar
Georgia Conroy
7h

Please share to bring awareness of the courageous action Aaron Bushnell took. This file is like no other. Please share it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Clif Brown's avatar
Clif Brown
4h

In line with your sign, a sign I am currently wearing on the street says: AMERICA IS BOUGHT BY ZIONISM - TRUMP IS THE PROOF

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sam Husseini
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture