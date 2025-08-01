. I thought this was an appropriate start as Democrats pretended to be critical of Israel while not stopping it and Republicans pretended to care about Epstein’s crimes while ignoring his connections to Israel and blackmail.

I was on “Flashpoints” with Dennis Bernstein last night. Among other things, I predicted that Witkoff and Huckabee’s photo-op to the GHF site in Gaza would be a farce. And I outlined much of what’s below, starting at 27:30 and here:

Some points:

Decensored News reports : “ Ghislaine Maxwell has reportedly been moved from her federal prison in Florida to a minimum security facility in Texas. She is now ‘at the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan,’ according to The New York Sun , citing a statement they received from a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson.” This would appear to be another stage of a massive coverup. The blackmailers and apparatchiks and genociders getting each other off. And some of those who supported Trump now wonder, or pretend to wonder, how he — of all people — could break promises.

Images of starving children from Gaza have focused some of the public discussion that likely compelled various actions to mold the public mind. Sanders and others are making a show of finally voting against some of the military aid so that they can pretend to the folks back home that they did something during August recess — but they know it will have no effect. They are not taking other legal measures, like invoking Glenn Symington Amendments to cut off aid because of Israel's illegal nuclear weapons. MTG is the only congress person regularly raising the critical issue of Israel's nukes, but she's not invoking the relevant laws and is actually talking about Israel’s nukes in a way that makes them more usable.

Many Republicans are attacking the Trump administration for its 180 on the Epstein files, but Republicans are not withdrawing support. And Democrats are manipulating things now too. The establishment parties have effectively swapped places in demanding release of the files, or pretending to. They are both frantically avoiding the Israel aspects and the blackmail part of the equation; they are just talking about pedophilia. But there's huge evidence that the criminal pedophilia was not the actual goal. It was the insidious means. At times, Republican spewing about Epstein actually distracted from Israel’s ongoing genocide. Similarly, Tulsi Gabbard and co using Russiagate — and even Iraq WMDs!!! — as distractions now is rich since they were largely related to Israel. So, one part of Israelgate is distracting from another part of Israelgate, reminds me of this scene from “The Shawshank Redemption”:

Hakeem Jeffries recently talked of a “massive coverup” saying: "There may be people on the Epstein list that Donald Trump is trying to protect, who happened to be part of his billionaire cabal." But there’s evidence of a more massive coverup, which includes Epstein’s connection to Democrats. And we know who is in Epstein’s “billionaire cabal”: Les Wexner, former CEO of Victoria's Secret. Wexner gave Epstein a massive residence in Manhattan, which reportedly had a surveillance room in it. Wexner is also a major supporter of Israel.

The political figures with the most ties to Epstein are Bill Clinton and Trump. Clinton would bomb Sudan and Iraq at times that coincided with the impeachment proceedings stemming from his lies about his relationship with Lewinsky. Were those bombings a distraction to from his scandals, or were they his doing the needed bidding of the war state?

I have attacked the notion that Trump might have turned on Israel as many hoped earlier this year, but I do have to note that there is some evidence that Israel was pushing back against him, perhaps using Epstein as leverage. The current iteration of the Epstein story was largely kicked off by Elon Musk saying that Trump was in the Epstein files on June 5. This came a few days after Schumer taunted Trump with “TACO” for not being tougher on Iran on June 2. Israel would launch a surprise attack on Iran — taking out much of its military leadership with US government assistance on June 13. Netanyahu visited DC on July 7 with Trump claiming he wanted a ceasefire. This was as the Epstein story was in full bloom — led by Musk. Was it used as a distraction from Netanyahu’s crimes, or was it a way of ensuring Trump’s continued backing? Or both?? Netanyahu left DC on July 10 without a ceasefire that Trump claimed he wanted as the Epstein furor was raging MAGA. Interesting timing.

More interesting timing: Maxwell's father Robert Maxwell died mysteriously on his yacht just around the time he was outed as an Israeli spy by Sy Hersh in his book The Samson Option on Israel's nuclear weapons. His last phone conversation was to Samuel Pisar, who was lawyer to him and later to Epstein himself. He is also stepfather to Tony Blinken, who was basically Biden's handler for many years before Biden appointed him Secretary of State and he ensured US support for the genocide in Gaza. (Jeffries mocked the notion that Biden is in the Epstein files, though he has a record of allegations of sexual abuse.)

Branko Marcetic recently reported that Wexner's father-in-law is "Yehuda Koppel, an Israeli military veteran with ties to Israeli intelligence. Credited with helping found Israel through his role as a commander of the atrocity-checkered Haganah militia, Koppel later became a director of Israel’s state-owned airline El Al, which at various times went on to serve as a front for Israeli spy agency Mossad. Koppel and his wife flew to France on Epstein’s jet on September 3, 1997 according to the flight logs.”… Marcetic also recently reported “Judge in Epstein Case Has Financial Conflicts of Interest” — that is, Judge Loretta Preska — who sealed the Epstein files is married to Thomas Kavaler, long time connected lawyer with Cahill Gordon and they represented various banks which were connected to Epstein. One of those bankers sold the couple a penthouse at half a million dollars below the original asking price.

Assuming Epstein is actually dead, why wouldn’t he have had a dead man’s switch? He is obviously selfish and capable. Some thoughts.

Whitney Webb, author of One Nation Under Blackmail: The Sordid Union Between Intelligence and Crime that Gave Rise to Jeffrey Epstein recently posted: “Now that Trump is trying to deflect talk of the Epstein-Trump relationship by talking about the Epstein-Clinton relationship, the shift to the Epstein-Clinton relationship will almost certainly focus on Clinton's ties to Epstein after Clinton left office (i.e. after the year 2000) and will not touch the 17 visits Epstein made to the Clinton White House. To do so would lead to too many troublesome questions for the uniparty such as — Who was Mark Middleton? What were Epstein and Wexner actually using the CIA-linked airline Southern Air Transport for? Why was Robert Rubin the first person to invite Epstein to the White House? What was Commerce Secretary Ron Brown due to testify about before he died in a suspect plane crash?”

Alexis Wilkins says she’s had enough of the “insanely ridiculous” conspiracy theories swirling around her romantic relationship with Trump’s FBI Director Kash Patel, who was a major part of the 180 flip on the Epstein files. She blasted “accounts that are farming engagement” by branding her a Mossad asset.