I’m continuing to heal from the concussion I got courtesy of the State Department. This limits the amount of time I can spend in front of a computer screen and is affecting me in other ways. I feel like my writing now has to be more flowing and less filled with links and such.

It’s been eerie going to the State Department briefings under these conditions. And of course they have been refusing to call on me even as I have my hand up for virtually every question and regularly holler “followup” or such. The Rubio/Trump State Department is imposing a new structure on briefings. Most obviously, seating is now assigned. And they put me in the second to last row. By the door. As

remarked, maybe they figure having me near the door will make it an easier haul if they are going to try to carry me out again. I view my questioning — or attempted questioning — there as an important step in transforming the US from an Empire to a democracy and a republic as swiftly and peacefully as possible.

There are so many debates about US government policy that are rather pointless because they don’t define what you mean by “the US”.

For much of the US establishment, “the US” is effectively defined as an Empire, though they don’t use that term, with what are called “interests”. It pretends to be a nation-state representing its public but is in fact a vehicle for a set of narrow special interests, or even a force. I call that the “United States of Imperialism”.

This largely defines the “US-Israeli relationship”. Sometimes called “the special relationship”. That phrase has also been used regarding the US and Britain. And you have associated structures, like the “Five Eyes” — Britain, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand — the “Anglosphere” — effectively Britain and its settler colonial offshoots. And NATO, etc.

The manipulations of the public mind are extensive.

I suspect that while of course the detention of Mahmoud Khalil is illegitimate, it has been functional not only as a mechanism of squashing free speech, but of branding the Trump administration’s backing of imperial Israel as somehow connected to the issue of “illegal immigration”. In this way the Trump apparatchiks are attempting to get the naive nativist “America First” people to think their will is being done.

This was followed by the US government bombing Yemen — that lone country forcefully standing up to Israel’s starvation of Gaza, which began with Ramadan. And that bombing was justified in terms of “terrorism” and somehow protecting the homeland when in fact if anything, it will provoke further fury at the US government.

With this focus on alleged “immigration” issues and “terrorism” — imperial Israel restarted its full on bombing of Gaza. Doing so just as it did meant lead genocider Netanyahu, aka Mileikowsky, could delay his testimony at his corruption trial.

Instead, he went to X and claimed:

In America and in Israel, when a strong right wing leader wins an election, the leftist Deep State weaponizes the justice system to thwart the people's will. They won't win in either place! We stand strong together.

To which X majority owner Elon Musk, replied “100”. Musk has been an exceedingly privileged citizen of South Africa — a quasi-failed (stalled for now?) settler colonial project since it had formal apartheid.

Mileikowsky’s post about a “deep state” was insidious and hilarious in its timing as it came just as the most recent disclosures of JFK documents was released.

If anything, the current US-Israeli “special relationship” is key to the “deep state”.

Perhaps the most significant part of the JFK revelations was, as Jefferson Morley of JFK Facts highlighted to none other than Bill O'Reilly, that James Angleton, the CIA counterintelligence chief, had relied on Israelis as part of his intelligence-gathering operations, which included monitoring Oswald prior to the assassination.

In a more in-depth discussion, Morley calls Angleton “complicit” in the JFK assassination and relates that Angleton, in a closed session testimony to Congress in the early 1970s, wanted to go off the record when discussing Israel’s nuclear weapons. (I will try to revisit these issues when I’m able to go through some of these documents, I can’t do so now, just writing this gives me a headache despite taking meds.)

Regular readers will know Angleton’s significance and that JFK, in the Summer of 1963, was deeply concerned with Israel acquiring nuclear weapons, he had sent a series of letters to Ben-Gurion, Israel’s founding prime minister demanding that Israel allow inspections.

Ben-Gurion resigned just when he was pressed on this issue by JFK, Israel continued stalling the inspections, and JFK was of course assassinated in November of that year. See my piece:

The significance of this is hard to overstate. While many had a motive in JFK’s assassination, Israel had a hard deadline. It wanted nukes and JFK was putting in place mechanisms that would stop that.

Also, unlike say, rightwing Cubans and such who wanted a US invasion of Cuba or such, Israel got what it wanted, a nuclear arsenal.

And this continues to this day:

Every president since JFK has adopted Israel’s policy of refusing to acknowledge the existence of Israel’s nuclear weapons arsenal. Including, apparently, the current one who claims to be America First, all about calling it like it is.

And “critics of Israel” in Congress as I’ve documented:

Some of these same people rhetorically criticize the bombing of Yemen — be it Biden or Trump — as “unconstitutional”. But they won’t fulfill their own constitutional responsibilities on the matter, most obviously by filing articles of impeachment, see:

The limits abided by by Israel’s most hyped congressional critics — not talking about its nukes; not using legal tools available to them in stopping the agenda —show the deep malady of what is at play here.

And the manner in which the polices of the “United States of Imperialism” — that collusion between the US establishment and imperial Israel — trumps other aspects of what the US is supposed to stand for, like the First Amendment — shows the “US” for what it currently is. The “Israel exception” is not really an exception. It exposes the “US” is for what it actually is.

The fact that minimally decent national structures, like Medicaid and Social Security are increasingly targeted highlight that the good the “US” represents is largely illusionary.

Angleton has been described by some like Kim Iversen as a likely “Israeli agent”. I don’t see it that way. He was incredibly pro-Israeli but I suspect that he and others of his ilk, many of whom are anti-Jewish, view imperial Israel as an imperial tool, which is what it actually is. As Biden himself said: “If there were not an Israel, we’d have to invent one.” Which they actually did.

They likely think that JFK wasn’t with the program, wanted to make the US a semi-normal country. That was unacceptable. The imperial project had to keep ramping up, not be wound down.

Ironically, while thoughtful Kennedy assassination analysts, like Morley, Lisa Pease and Aaron Good seem to increasingly be looking at the scale of the Israeli role, the idea of it is being “shit coated” I suspect as it is pushed by some crass accounts on X espousing anti-Jewish bigotry. This to me is no reason to believe it less. It’s a similar dynamic when anti-China people talked about Covid origins, see my work on that. If anything, given the machinations of Empire, some of these anonymous accounts on X could be doing what they do to protect the imperial project.

It was stroke of brilliance by the imperial structure to set up a mechanism of continuing imperialism which allowed them to hide behind an oppressed minority, though I suspect that is not a new tactic.

Imperial Israel is now the tip of the spear of the colonial project, but with an eye to expanding it, as Eric Prince argued last year: “it’s time for us to just put the imperial hat back on.” See: