https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_Conference_against_Racism_2001

"Two delegations, the United States and Israel, withdrew from the conference over objections to a draft document equating Zionism with racism"

"The NGO Forum's declaration described Israel as a "racist, apartheid state" that was guilty of "racist crimes including war crimes, acts of genocide and ethnic cleansing". The document was not intended to be presented to the Conference, although a copy of it was intended to be handed over, as a symbolic gesture, to the Conference secretary-general, Mary Robinson, at the conclusion of the Forum. Robinson refused to accept the document, citing concerns over its language. In a later interview she said of the whole conference that "there was horrible anti-Semitism present — particularly in some of the NGO discussions. A number people said they've never been so hurt or so harassed or been so blatantly faced with an anti-Semitism."

The conference ended two days before 9/11.

#InterestingTiming

