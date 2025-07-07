“Little Amal Al-Bayouk — her body now resembles a skeleton wrapped in transparent skin…”

I often think of the notable timing of things, marking them with #InterestingTiming on X. The latest is that Trump would meet with “Netanyahu” [Mileikowsky] and all his crimes and lies the same day his administration would proclaim there is no Epstein client list after the AG, Pam Bondi, said she had it on her desk.

Epstein had multiple connections to Israel and his blackmail operation could well have been done largely for its benefit, fitting into a wider pattern.

“Interesting Timing” is usually the sign of something nearly demonic, manipulating the public mind, like Trump ranting about Hannibal Lecter just when mainstream reports about the Hannibal Directive appeared as I noted last year.

But occasionally there’s a case of Interesting Timing that’s divine.

Last Monday was the last day of the 40-day fast for Gaza outside the US mission to the UN as I reported at the time.

I referenced Aaron Bushnell in that piece.

What I didn’t realize was that Monday was also his birthday.

This is remarkable to me since in early May, chatting with the great Vets For Peace folks about their then-upcoming fast at the US mission to the UN, I suggested: “Brainstorm for name: The Aaron Bushnell memorial fast. So it conveys its connection to vets while being open to all.”

Some members seemed to like it, but it wasn’t used.

On the last day of the fast, the organizers decided to “escalate” — and had a die-in at the Israeli mission to the UN and threw blood at the US mission across the street from UN headquarters. Great action.

So far as I can tell, the organizers also didn’t realize that June 30 was his birthday.

It was the Aaron Bushnell Memorial Fast whether it was called that or not.

This morning, I learned from a Quds News Network report that Israeli soldier Daniel Edri immolated himself over the weekend, he’d said: “I smell and see burning bodies all the time.” The outlet adds: “Since the genocide began, the Israeli military reports that at least 40 active-duty soldiers, mostly reservists, have killed themselves.”

The Interesting Timing over Aaron Bushnell brought this to mind —