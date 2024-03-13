Democracy Now reports: “The House of Representatives on Wednesday voted 352-65 to pass a bill threatening a U.S. ban on TikTok unless its Chinese owners sell the popular social media app. Lawmakers claim TikTok is a national security threat. The fight over TikTok comes amid rising anti-China rhetoric from both major U.S. parties.”

Democracy Now — and most opponents of the legislation — are not noting the possible Israel connection to the legislation. While targeting of TikTok started during the Trump administration, legislation is only galvanized to pass by the bi-partisan establishment now.

Some online argue it’s related to Israel:

Revolutionary Blackout Network charges: “Insane censorship bill passes the US House in order to protect Israel and silence alternative news. The ruling class banned TikTok because empire propaganda was being debunked on the app. Every other excuse they make is exactly that, an excuse to crack down on free speech.”

Times of Israel notes in “Major US Jewish group backs bipartisan bill that could see TikTok banned” that “Jewish Federations of North America, representing hundreds of organized Jewish communities, said its support for the bill is rooted in concerns about antisemitism on the platform. The Jewish Federations and the Anti-Defamation League have accused TikTok of allowing antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment to run rampant.”

Such groups of course constantly conflate criticism of Israel with anti-Jewish bigotry.

Mike Gallagher (R-WI) states the real reason they're rushing to ban TikTok -- because it's "becoming the dominant news platform for Americans under 30."

Indeed, in November, Sharmine Narwani reported on “leaked audio of ADL chief executive Jonathan Greenblatt freaking out because global youth aren’t buying Israel's propaganda anymore.” Greenblatt stressed: “we really have a TikTok problem, a Gen-Z problem…”

Glenn Greenwald noted: “One politician after the next -- from both DC parties (you know, the two parties that can never get along on anything except Ukraine, Israel, China, Yemen, etc.) -- are admitting they want TikTok banned because it has too much Israel criticism” — citing “‘It Is Deliberate’: Ted Cruz Says TikTok ‘Pushing Pro-Hamas Propaganda’.”

And the Chinese government itself has become more outspoken on Palestine recently.

While China — like most world powers — has often “triangulated” in their actions and statements, they notably argued recently at the International Court of Justice that Palestinians have an “inalienable right” to use force in resisting foreign occupation, something rarely articulated by other countries, much less major powers:

See from 2021: “Facebook Collaboration with Israeli Military ‘Beyond Outrageous’”.

Past related pieces: