Israeli UN ambassador Gilad Erdan shredded the UN Charter last month.

One of the things my dad, who was driven out of Palestine in 1948 and tried to scrutinize every move on Palestine for decades, taught me is that there’s this trick of a thief crying “thief!” to divert attention from his crimes.

It’s a mantra on X/twitter now that for Israel, every accusation is a confession.

An example of that which was clear to me in October was:

And that has been borne out by various investigations since, from Al Jazeera and most recently by David Sheen from the Electronic Intifada for example.

One more recent example was the stunt by the Israeli UN ambassador Gilad Erdan saying at the UN: "You are shredding the UN Charter with your own hands," as he was literally shredding the UN Charter with his own hands.

In fact, Israel and the US government are shredding international law in the most profound sense.

One recent example of this is how the US rammed a UN Security Council resolution through based on its evidence-free claim that Israel put forward a ceasefire resolution. In fact, the US resolution was manipulative and hollow. And it critically was timed to derail a resolution which would have implemented the orders of the International Court of Justice.

As Prof. Francis Boyle recently noted to me: “As part of South Africa’s genocide case against Israel, the ICJ Ordered Israel to stop its Rafah offensive on May 24. That Order was formally turned over to the UN Security Council for implementation and the Algerians drafted a resolution to implement the Order.

“Then the U.S. government set up a ploy to sabotage the rule of law. Biden announced this alleged Israeli ceasefire proposal and is insisting that that be voted on by the Security Council. It’s riddled with problems and it’s clearly a maneuver by the U.S. government to run interference again for Israel so international law is not properly applied. Biden had said he didn’t want Israel to invade Rafah but kept claiming the invasion hasn’t started as hundreds of thousands of people were driven out. The ICJ stated in its ruling that the ‘military ground offensive’ started on May 7.

“A resolution based on the ICJ Orders should be put before the Council immediately. If the U.S. vetoes it, then the General Assembly should take control of the issue using Uniting for Peace, since the U.S. veto has been preventing the Security Council from preserving peace and security.”

See my piece on Uniting for Peace — what should happen next. I actually published it just minutes before the Biden administration rolled out their scheme on May 31 clearly designed to sabotage international law and continue Israel’s slaughter: