Kennedy as Judas Goat and Other Observations
Some focus on loving or hating particular politicians. Others ignore electoral politics altogether. Here, I lay out a path to helping the public use politicians rather than the other way around.
Had a great chat with Max Jones and Diego Ramos over at Scheer Post about how Kennedy is being remarkably silent on pandemic issues, especially Covid origins, “gain of function” lab work and the WHO power grab. This threatens to euthanize movements coming out of the remarkable events around the Covid pandemic.
“The Journalists for Sale boys talk to Sam Husseini about his critiques of RFK Jr., which are of the most substantive and unique in independent media. While most people criticize Kennedy almost entirely on his hawkish positions on Israel/Palestine, Husseini goes deeper — pointing out Kennedy’s silence on issues such as the appointment of Wellcome Trust director Jeremy Farrar as chief scientist of the WHO and his hesitance to hold actors like Farrar and Fauci accountable for their propagandistic coverup of Covid origins. We used these critiques in our conversation as a catalyst to talk about the role that these seemingly anti-establishment candidates like RFK play during election season, functioning as sheepdogs and Judas goats, leading the disaffected anti-establishment sects of the public into the slaughterhouses of the party duopoly.”
See:
How can Kennedy be criticized for "his hesitance to hold actors like Farrar and Fauci accountable for their propagandistic coverup of Covid origins" when Kenndy is and has been the most deadly critic of Fauci and wrote an entire book about him (The Real Anthony Fauci) that goes much further than merely nailing Fauci for covering up COVID's lab origin?--Steve Brown
One gigantic problem with this critique is that the entire spectrum of claims around Gain of Function that are in opposition to fundamental biology. While there is no question enhanced ability can be produced by CRISPR and made in volume in a lab with cDNA clones it is impossible for any virus to have fidelity to create a pandemic. Every person infected produces a variant & using coronavirus backbone many will have natural T-cell immunity to the most conserved proteins.
Lab leak or natural origin makes no difference to the real imaginary enemy claims that ignore laws of Nature that are lost in the fear porn about viral pandemics. Great information about this hype for unseen threats from pathogens are recent VSRF chat w Steve Kirsch and Mike Yeadon.
https://rumble.com/v3dgm5m-vsrf-livestream-92-the-yeadon-files-former-pfizer-scientist-speaks-out.html
Another fab source is Jonathan Couey neurobiologist & science advisor to RFK Jr & CHD.. No question Jay would be happy to talk with you just ping me or use his site for contact. Fear of an unseen enemy is a powerful weapon the reality is that it is not possible to do more with these GoF than local infection w release of clones. Jay also has a chat w Yeadon at GigaohmBiological site.
https://gigaohmbiological.com/archive
oops forgot to add Bobby has a new book about Wuhan to be released this month that addresses many of the points you have been critical of omitting & Jay Couey a science consultant for that too!