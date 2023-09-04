Had a great chat with Max Jones and Diego Ramos over at Scheer Post about how Kennedy is being remarkably silent on pandemic issues, especially Covid origins, “gain of function” lab work and the WHO power grab. This threatens to euthanize movements coming out of the remarkable events around the Covid pandemic.

“The Journalists for Sale boys talk to Sam Husseini about his critiques of RFK Jr., which are of the most substantive and unique in independent media. While most people criticize Kennedy almost entirely on his hawkish positions on Israel/Palestine, Husseini goes deeper — pointing out Kennedy’s silence on issues such as the appointment of Wellcome Trust director Jeremy Farrar as chief scientist of the WHO and his hesitance to hold actors like Farrar and Fauci accountable for their propagandistic coverup of Covid origins. We used these critiques in our conversation as a catalyst to talk about the role that these seemingly anti-establishment candidates like RFK play during election season, functioning as sheepdogs and Judas goats, leading the disaffected anti-establishment sects of the public into the slaughterhouses of the party duopoly.”

