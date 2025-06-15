As US client Arab countries and governments stand idly by, or worse yet, enable imperial Israel or protect it from retaliation from Iran; they stand, exposed for all to see. I wonder what this looks like to pious Muslim women across the Arab world. As these regimes have failed to do anything to stop imperial Israel’s slaughter for 20 months; as Egypt works to stop those trying to bring food to those starving in Gaza through Sinai…

After my dad died in 2017, I found in his notebooks a story of an innocent man being executed.

Many people gathered at the square to view the killing.

Everyone knows the man is innocent, but no one does anything.

They just let the execution happen.

Then a beautiful young woman appears.

Her head is uncovered.

Everyone is aghast. "How can you be in the square with all these men without a veil?" they ask.

She responds, "There are no men here," indicting their collective cowardice.