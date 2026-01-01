husseini

husseini

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aimee Smith's avatar
Aimee Smith
15h

I highly recommend E Michael Jones' recent book on American identity called "Walking with a Bible and a Gun." He claims the hidden grammar of America is Satanism as articulated in the poem by Milton called Paradise Lost. Satan said " "Better to reign in Hell, then serve in Heaven." I can't think of a better metaphor to capture US foreign policy and the war on American society. What we need in America is better theology, and once that happens, the rest will improve as well.

Trump is a bombastic man with untempered appetites that have led him into being compromised. We can look at him with horror and derision, but is he not a reflection of our collective sickness and iniquity? He is not the problem, he is the symptom. The problem is the West decided we could make God submit to our will rather than submit our will to God. Technological improvements have become our primary measure of "progress" as we allow adherence to the wisdom of the moral law to be ignored. But people are starting to figure it out and seeing that we must refuse to accept politics and economics that do not submit to morality. May God help us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sam Husseini
Guy St Hilaire's avatar
Guy St Hilaire
8h

Am not Usonian but wish more people/citizens would have the same thinking as yourself Aimee.Thank you for being so positive .Gods speed with your thoughts .

From a friend from Canada .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sam Husseini · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture