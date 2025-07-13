husseini

User's avatar
Jewell's avatar
Jewell
17h

I was reading a book by Khalil Gibran the other day and the poem "Dead are my people" really hit me.

Excerpt

"My people died on the cross....

They died while their hands

stretched toward the East and West,

While the remnants of their eyes

Stared at the blackness of the

Firmament...They died silently,

For humanity had closed its ears

To their cry. They died because

They did not befriend their enemy.

They died because they loved their

Neighbors. They died because

They placed trust in all humanity.

They died because they did not

Oppress the oppressors. They died

Because they were the crushed

Flowers, and not the crushing feet.

They died because they were peace

Makers. They perished from hunger

In a land rich with milk and honey.

They died because monsters of

Hell arose and destroyed all that

Their fields grew, and devoured the

Last provisions in their bins....

They died because the vipers and

Sons of vipers spat out poison into

The space where the Holy Cedars and

The roses and the jasmine breathe

Their fragrance."

https://allpoetry.com/poem/14326976-Dead-Are-My-People-by-Khalil-Gibran

Mags Schneider's avatar
Mags Schneider
16h

Verklempt is the wyrd that has been with me all week

