“More Than Words”
Now imperial Israel “strictly” forbids starving, displaced Palestinians in Gaza who are baking in their tents under intense summer heat from “entering the sea” to cool off or fish.
I remember the beach in Gaza so well. Seeing poverty and oppression as I did even decades ago in a visit with my dad, and then seeing the most beautiful place I’d ever been. Nature as a refuge.
It’s been said that imperial Israel is an “Enemy of the Sun” — see remarkable story about that here — and it shows that every day. Every time the Earth revolves around the Sun.
The song “More Than Words” has been going through my head a lot the last few days.
This sometimes happens to me. I hum a tune I've not thought about for years and years and then realize the words apply to the situation at hand. I should come up with a word for that I suppose, is there one? A word.
So, as I’ve been frustrated by Palestine getting rhetoric and no action — and writing about it — that song goes through my head.
A love song for — or from — Palestine.
It had a famous video but I like highlighting the words in this video … and a beach scene.
Funny that the song came out in March of 1991, just as the US government began consolidating its first decimation of Iraq which largely gave us the current era.
It’s a funny business, taking in bits of pop US “culture” which is so horrifically corrupt in so many ways. I’ve tried more and more to look elsewhere, other cultures, Nature, my own creations.
So horrifically corrupt — more than words can say.
I was reading a book by Khalil Gibran the other day and the poem "Dead are my people" really hit me.
Excerpt
"My people died on the cross....
They died while their hands
stretched toward the East and West,
While the remnants of their eyes
Stared at the blackness of the
Firmament...They died silently,
For humanity had closed its ears
To their cry. They died because
They did not befriend their enemy.
They died because they loved their
Neighbors. They died because
They placed trust in all humanity.
They died because they did not
Oppress the oppressors. They died
Because they were the crushed
Flowers, and not the crushing feet.
They died because they were peace
Makers. They perished from hunger
In a land rich with milk and honey.
They died because monsters of
Hell arose and destroyed all that
Their fields grew, and devoured the
Last provisions in their bins....
They died because the vipers and
Sons of vipers spat out poison into
The space where the Holy Cedars and
The roses and the jasmine breathe
Their fragrance."
Verklempt is the wyrd that has been with me all week