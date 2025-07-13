From January, 2023. Atia Darwish / APA images.

I remember the beach in Gaza so well. Seeing poverty and oppression as I did even decades ago in a visit with my dad, and then seeing the most beautiful place I’d ever been. Nature as a refuge.

It’s been said that imperial Israel is an “Enemy of the Sun” — see remarkable story about that here — and it shows that every day. Every time the Earth revolves around the Sun.

Now Mohammad Shehada and

note imperial Israel “strictly” forbids starving, displaced Palestinians in Gaza who are baking in their tents under intense summer heat from “entering the sea” to cool off or fish.

The song “More Than Words” has been going through my head a lot the last few days.

This sometimes happens to me. I hum a tune I've not thought about for years and years and then realize the words apply to the situation at hand. I should come up with a word for that I suppose, is there one? A word.

So, as I’ve been frustrated by Palestine getting rhetoric and no action — and writing about it — that song goes through my head.

A love song for — or from — Palestine.

It had a famous video but I like highlighting the words in this video … and a beach scene.

Funny that the song came out in March of 1991, just as the US government began consolidating its first decimation of Iraq which largely gave us the current era.

It’s a funny business, taking in bits of pop US “culture” which is so horrifically corrupt in so many ways. I’ve tried more and more to look elsewhere, other cultures, Nature, my own creations.

So horrifically corrupt — more than words can say.