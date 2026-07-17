husseini

husseini

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clif Brown's avatar
Clif Brown
6h

You are exactly right and the truth of it is in the proposed NDAA which includes a section that is described as follows from AI taken from the House Armed Services Committee:

Section 224 — United States–Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative

This is one of the most discussed new provisions. According to the committee summary:

"This section would require the Secretary of Defense to designate an executive agent responsible for synchronizing cooperative efforts between the United States and Israel, including bilateral defense technology research, development, testing, evaluation, integration, and industrial cooperation."

Netanyahu knows the renewal of the MOU that currently gifts Israel with $3.8 billion a year would likely cause an uproar. Prior to Israel becoming the pariah it now is, Netanyahu was proposing a DOUBLING of the ten year MOU. A 20 year obligation to gifting Israel to by our death machinery would be impossible so he falls back to this stealthy section of the NDAA that makes the US and Israel partners. It couldn't be uglier or typical of how Israel uses finesse to sneak past We the People. Anyone reading this should contact your people in Congress and say NO to section 224 of the NDAA. Israel already has its nose in the tent of the US. We want it OUT entirely.

Reply
Share
Geoff's avatar
Geoff
11h

I don't blame you for being skeptical. Any news on the Colombia/Petro initiative?

Reply
Share
2 replies by Sam Husseini and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sam Husseini · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture