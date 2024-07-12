In my last piece, I recalled how "‘Russiagate’ Was Israelgate”.

Similar dynamics may be before us in terms of collusion between Netanyahu and Kushner/Trump.

In late May, Israel’s national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said the attack on Gaza would likely last for another seven months — meaning the end of 2024.

It seems quite possible that what is happening is that Israel is obliterating Palestinian society throughout Gaza, destroying hospitals, targeting schools and forcing the Palestinians to move around Gaza over and over including into tent cities. The latest move is Israel trying to clear Gaza City in the north.

In October 2023, the Biden administration was bankrolling tent cities in Egypt, paving the way for an ethnic cleansing campaign.

Blinken has said “no forcible displacement of Palestinians from Gaza – not now, not after the war”.

But Trump could greenlight a forcible displacement. Indeed, in the recent CNN “debate” — Trump said Israel should “finish the job”.

In March, Jared Kushner commented that Gaza’s “waterfront property could be very valuable.”

And Trump has been able to do things no conventional US president could or would, especially regarding Israel. As I wrote in “Trump is the Opposable Thumb of the Establishment”:

“The establishment long wanted to move the US embassy to Jerusalem and recognize Israel’s annexation of the Golan Heights. It seemed an untenable thing for a president to do — until Trump.”

Financial Times reported in October: “Israel’s Netanyahu lobbied EU to pressure Egypt into accepting Gaza refugees” Recently, Egypt has gotten billions from the IMF and the UAE. Egypt is now ruled by Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who destroyed movements toward reform following the Arab uprisings of 2011. And Egypt has long been criticized as complicit and duplicitous regarding Israel’s siege against Gaza.

Trump, Salman of Saudi Arabia and Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt.

Thus, is Israel pulverizing the Palestinians in Gaza to the point that with Trump’s likely election in November, they can start their full-fledged ethnic cleansing campaign? Will they try to buy off Egypt, at least as a departure point for a mass expulsion?

It’s possible that the transition period in particular might be when Israel would plan to execute an expulsion. In 2009, after Obama won the election and before taking office, Israel launched Operation Cast Lead, which killed over 1,300 Palestinians in 22 days.