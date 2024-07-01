The information grip of the Empire keeps it in place. This is based on the construction of false narratives, reinforced by phony debates that calcify myths about the Mideast and NATO. This turns citizens into serfs and voters into pundits, obliterating meaningful democratic process, international law and fact-based rational discussion.

By keeping Biden’s mental capacity off the agenda till now, the establishment helped ensure there would not be a meaningful Democratic Party primary process. This is part of a pattern of the DNC rigging elections, as it clearly did in 2020 and 2016. This may be tied to them having ditched the Commission for Presidential Debates, which the DNC and RNC have spent decades building up, and moving up the first “debate”. The clear aim is to ensure that the subject is Biden for the coming months, not actual reality, especially Israel’s daily crimes against humanity. This is part of the pundification of the populus.

Whether the establishment now renders Biden a suicide bomb for the Empire and shuffles him off or backs him as the nominee and president, it benefits from his mental capacities being a central issue. Yes, it raises the subject of their duplicity, but Biden is increasingly widely depicted as well intentioned Mr. Magoo. Just after the “debate”, CNN and other big media continually played Biden’s soundbite that while he doesn’t speak as smoothly as he used to, “I know how to tell the truth”. People are being pushed to empathize with the head of an Empire slaughtering people.

A leading lie on Thursday came from CNN’s Dana Bash about Israel’s attack on Gaza: “Biden, you’ve put forward a proposal to resolve this conflict.” (It wasn’t a plan to resolve the conflict, it was a maneuver to derail the International Court of Justice orders from being implemented at the United Nations.) Biden added to the lie: “everyone from the United Nations Security Council straight through to the G7 to the Israelis and Netanyahu himself have endorsed the plan I put forward, endorsed the plan I put forward” falsely claiming “The only one who wants the war to continue is Hamas.”

Trump was actually more honest: “As far as Israel and Hamas, Israel’s the one that wants to go – he said the only one who wants to keep going is Hamas. Actually, Israel is the one.” But embraced the slaughter: “And you should them go and let them finish the job.” Trump then hyper othered the people being genocided, saying Biden” has “become like a Palestinian” as if that were an insult — even though by Trump’s own admission, Biden just lied when he claimed Hamas was the party wanting the fighting to continue.

Thus, on those few occasions when the truth is articulated, it’s twisted to further Empire. That is often Trump’s function. Years ago, Trump responded to “Putin’s a killer” with: "Do you think we're so innocent?" But he would go on to kill as well.