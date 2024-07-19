As I recently wrote in “No Debate: The Architecture of the Duopoly Empire's Lies”:

By keeping Biden’s mental capacity off the agenda till now, the establishment helped ensure there would not be a meaningful Democratic Party primary process. This is part of a pattern of the DNC rigging elections, as it clearly did in 2020 and 2016. This may be tied to them having ditched the Commission for Presidential Debates, which the DNC and RNC have spent decades building up, and moving up the first “debate”.

So people are endlessly talking about if Biden will run or not instead of talking about things like how to stop Biden’s backing of Israel’s genocide.

An additional tell — in addition to this novel concept of having major debates before the conventions — is the timing of the conventions themselves.

They’ve always been back to back:

2020

DNC Date: August 17 to 20

RNC Date: August 24 to 27

2016

RNC Date: July 18 to 21

DNC Date: July 25 to 28

Now, suddenly it’s

RNC Date: July 15 to 18

and more than a month later —

DNC Date: Aug 19 to Aug 22

The 2024 RNC dates were announced in December 2022. The DNC dates on April 11, 2023.

So. Debates have come after conventions and conventions have been back to back. Till now. This minimizes democratic participation and rebrands Genocide Joe as Geriatric Joe. This is a major accomplishment by the establishment.

As a matter of law, the DNC can pick its candidate in a smoke filled room.

DNC chair Jaime R. Harrison clients at the Podesta Group included BP, Google, Lockheed Martin, the National Association of Broadcasters, the National Mining Association, Oracle, Wal-Mart and Wells Fargo.