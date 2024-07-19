The DNC Will Not Be Starting Monday. This Further Indicates that the Biden "Crisis" Was Planned.
Debates have come after conventions and conventions have been back to back. Till now. This minimizes democratic participation and rebrands Genocide Joe as Geriatric Joe.
As I recently wrote in “No Debate: The Architecture of the Duopoly Empire's Lies”:
By keeping Biden’s mental capacity off the agenda till now, the establishment helped ensure there would not be a meaningful Democratic Party primary process. This is part of a pattern of the DNC rigging elections, as it clearly did in 2020 and 2016. This may be tied to them having ditched the Commission for Presidential Debates, which the DNC and RNC have spent decades building up, and moving up the first “debate”.
So people are endlessly talking about if Biden will run or not instead of talking about things like how to stop Biden’s backing of Israel’s genocide.
An additional tell — in addition to this novel concept of having major debates before the conventions — is the timing of the conventions themselves.
They’ve always been back to back:
2020
DNC Date: August 17 to 20
RNC Date: August 24 to 27
2016
RNC Date: July 18 to 21
DNC Date: July 25 to 28
Now, suddenly it’s
RNC Date: July 15 to 18
and more than a month later —
DNC Date: Aug 19 to Aug 22
The 2024 RNC dates were announced in December 2022. The DNC dates on April 11, 2023.
So. Debates have come after conventions and conventions have been back to back. Till now. This minimizes democratic participation and rebrands Genocide Joe as Geriatric Joe. This is a major accomplishment by the establishment.
As a matter of law, the DNC can pick its candidate in a smoke filled room.
DNC chair Jaime R. Harrison clients at the Podesta Group included BP, Google, Lockheed Martin, the National Association of Broadcasters, the National Mining Association, Oracle, Wal-Mart and Wells Fargo.
There was a recent article in I believe the Conservative Treehouse that predicted the following:
• Biden will announce this weekend that he won't seek a second term
• He won't endorse Kamala Harris leaving it to the convention to decide the candidate
• Kamala Harris will fail to gain enough votes on the first and/or second ballots to gain the nomination against other candidates in the running
• The Superdelegates (party insiders) will become involved and nominate California governor, Gavin Newsom who will then be selected as the Democratic presidential candidate.
Seems like a reasonable possibility. Typical insider politics.
Clearly, this has been planned for a very long while. Who is going to give Joe/Jill/Hunter a pardon?
Nicely laid out for your subscribers.