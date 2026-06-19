I drafted the news release “1,000 Palestinians Killed Since "Ceasefire" — Is Gaza More Vulnerable with Iran Deal?” for accuracy.org earlier today.

I generally see the US and Israeli establishments as manifesting the force of imperialism, but there could be tension between the two.

Many people are now shocked at apparent tension between Trump and Israel. For example, Glenn Greenwald claims in reference to remarks by JD Vance: “there hasn't been a week where American leaders have spoken so sternly, clearly, truthfully and decisively about Israel since . . . well, perhaps ever.”

Now the alleged clashes could be a ruse for the election or to catch Iran off guard again or because they are actually colluding with Iran or for some other reason, but if it’s real, it would hardly be the first time.

In terms of rhetoric, Bush I and James Baker clashed with Israel after they pulverized Iraq in 1991, largely for its benefit, with Baker giving the White House phone number for when the Israelis got serious about peace — this stance may have cost Bush the election, see video of Baker:

JFK tried to stop Israeli nukes, threatening a break in the relationship months before he was assassinated over inspections. He wrote the US "commitment to and support of Israel could be seriously jeopardized" by Israel’s pursuit of a clandestine nuclear weapons arsenal.

Eisenhower forced Israel's withdrawal (along with Britain and France) from Sinai and Gaza using the Uniting for Peace mechanism at the United Nations in 1956. Eisenhower doing this probably led to Israel’s decision to get a nuclear bomb, so it could effectively threaten the US.

Such a nuclear threat was likely issued during the Nixon years. John Steinbach noted in his in-depth paper on Israel’s nukes that it has a policy of “nonconventional compellence” to effectively coerce the US. He notes:

During the 1973 war, Israel used nuclear blackmail to force Kissinger and Nixon to airlift massive amounts of military hardware to Israel. The Israeli Ambassador, [Simcha] Dinitz, is quoted as saying at the time, “If a massive airlift to Israel does not start immediately, then I will know that the U.S. is reneging on its promises and we will have to draw very serious conclusions...”

Other cases are more complex and likely involve blackmail, see these past pieces:

Israel, Blackmail and the Presidents Sam Husseini · November 4, 2024 Just days before Election Day, Wikileaks reported: “Author of book about the Trump White House, Michael Wolff, claims to have 100 hours of Epstein talking about Trump but releases only a one minute fragment.” More along these lines is now atop pages like Read full story