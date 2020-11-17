Usamah “Sam” Husseini is an independent journalist who has been piercing through the establishment’s falsifications for 25 years.

Since before Covid was declared a pandemic, he questioned the CDC and then wrote a series of in-depth pieces scrutinizing the establishment’s claims that the pandemic could not have lab origin.

In the 1990s, he scrutinized the U.S. sanctions policy against Iraq, which was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Iraqis. He similarly exposed false pretexts for bombing of Iraq and Sudan by the Clinton administration.

In 1999, he helped reveal the U.S. government machinations at Rambouillet which paved the way for the war against Yugoslavia.

Well before the 2003 invasion, he exposed the pattern of deceit by Bush, Cheney — and many other U.S. officials — regarding claims about Iraq WMDs.

He has rigorously questioned officials including Colin Powell, Mike Pence, Nancy Pelosi, Saudi Amb. Turki bin Faisal al-Saud and many others. His questioning of al-Saud during the 2011 Arab uprisings led to him being suspended from the National Press Club. However, the ethics committee of the Press Club reversed that decision.

In 2018 he was dragged out of the Trump-Putin summit in Helsinki for trying to ask about the Nuclear Weapon Ban Treaty which 122 countries voted in favor of but the two “super powers” have blocked. Drawing by Nicholson Baker of him hold up “Nuclear Weapon Ban Treaty” sign is featured on this Substack.

In 2019, he covered the trial of the Kings Bay Plowshares 7 — Catholic Worker activists who broke into a major U.S. nuclear weapons base in Georgia.

For an overview of his work on pandemic origins and biowarfare, see his “Crucial Points on Pandemic Origins Debate” from August 2021.

In October 2022 he co-authored the in-depth investigation “Did West Africa’s Ebola Outbreak of 2014 Have a Lab Origin?” with virologist Jonathan Latham.

In his work with the Institute for Public Accuracy, he has written thousands of news release which resulted in countless interviews.

His past writings are at husseini.org; see his CV.

Husseini currently lives in Riverdale, Maryland, just outside of Washington, D.C.

He is also a visual artist, working directly with natural elements such as flora, fauna and snowflakes. See: BeThatEmpty.org.

—

samhusseini at gmail dot com -- no lists please. @samhusseini sam.husseini @meaningmonster