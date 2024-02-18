husseini
ICJ issues decision on South Africa's urgent request for additional measures in genocide case against Israel
The court warns that Israel's assault on Rafah "would exponentially increase what is already a humanitarian nightmare with untold regional consequences"
Published on Decensored News
•
14 hrs ago
Palestinians in Gaza Do Have Somewhere to Go: Their Homes in What is Now Israel
Many professing solidarity with Palestinians — including alleged legal experts — being slaughtered in Gaza have said they have “nowhere to go”. It’s not…
Feb 16
•
Sam Husseini
109
7
South Africa Tries to Stop Israeli Assault on Rafah; Nicaragua Warns Britain and Germany
I’ve been plugging away on Twitter, trying to get South Africa to ask for another Order from the ICJ. It just did this: South Africa Tries to Stop…
Feb 13
•
Sam Husseini
51
5
China joins South Africa in calling out US complicity in Israel's ‘repeated violations of international law’ at UN Security Council
Palestine's ambassador also rebuked the Council for their inaction, demanding a ceasefire resolution in accordance with the recent ICJ order
Published on Decensored News
•
Feb 3
January 2024
International Court of Justice Ruling: UN Security Council Talks, Doesn't Act; Next Steps at GA? Did Hamas Cease Rocket Attacks in Jan…
Once again, as with the US attack on Iraq, a closer examination highlights underlying motives ... The problem of lack of dialogue with Hamas ... Islamic…
Jan 31
•
Sam Husseini
25
1
Craig Murray: Has International Law Survived, or Has the Western Political Class Killed It?
"It cannot help the infants killed and maimed last night or those to die in the coming few days. But it is a glimmer of hope on the horizon."
Jan 29
•
Sam Husseini
73
6
Francis Boyle: Biden’s UNRWA cuts a violation of international and US law
He also outlines the “very serious consequences” Israel could face at the United Nations in light of the recent World Court order
Published on Decensored News
•
Jan 29
World Court Orders Israel to Abide by Genocide Convention and Stop Killing
The UNGA now can suspend Israel from participation in its activities, as it did with apartheid South Africa. And, since the ICC has been a farce, it can…
Jan 26
•
Sam Husseini
86
6
My Letter to the International Court of Justice
* Netanyahu's lawlessness * Evidence of a dispute * Hannibal Directive
Jan 22
•
Sam Husseini
98
9
Biden Bombing Yemen: They Call It Unconstitutional, But Don't Impeach
Both Democrats and Republicans in Congress have called Biden's bombing of Yemen unconstitutional. But none are upholding their pledges to uphold the…
Jan 17
•
Sam Husseini
64
7
South Africa Makes its Genocide Case against Israel at The Hague
“For the New Year, Global Solidarity to Save Palestine: Backing South Africa” has had several updates. See some of my initial thoughts on the South…
Jan 11
•
Sam Husseini
58
3
For the New Year, Global Solidarity to Save Palestine: Backing South Africa
The former apartheid state has charged the Israeli apartheid state with genocide. Here's how to urge other countries to support her Application at the…
Jan 1
•
Sam Husseini
75
