Fauci Should Be in Jail, But that's a Footnote. The Real Issue Is Bioweapons -- and Not Just Chinese Bioweapons.
Most Democrats defend Fauci and most Republicans focus on demonizing him and China, obscuring the real issues.
For decades, Anthony Fauci, the longtime head of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who finally testifies today before Congress, was the main advocate for so-called “gain-of-function” lab work. The Biden administration must regard his testimony just now with relief, as it provides a distraction from the general public scrutinizing Biden’s “ceasefire” rhetoric, with that in turn distracting from efforts to have the UN implement the ICJ orders against Israel. “Gain-of-Function” is a euphemism for making pathogens more deadly and/or more easily transmissible. It’s an existential threat to humanity. When over 700 scientists signed a petition against a huge spike in spending on such work following the 2001 false flag anthrax attacks on Congress (which ironically came from US lab work), Fauci effectively told them to shut-up and do the work. See New York Times piece from 2005 — “U.S. Germ-Research Policy Is Protested by 758 Scientists” — which reported that Fauci responded to the concerns of the scientists: “‘The United States through its leaders [that’s Bush/Cheney he’s talking about] made the decision that this money was going to be spent on biodefense,’ Dr. Fauci said. If the institutes had not taken the money, it would have been spent by the Defense Department or the Department of Homeland Security for similar purposes, but without the influence of scientists through the traditional grant-reviewing mechanism of the institutes, Dr. Fauci said.”
Following the 2014 Ebola outbreak — which could itself have lab origins — the Obama administration placed a pause on federal funding of such dangerous lab work. Fauci pushed for that pause to be overturned, which it was under Trump in 2017.
Fauci claimed that if Covid was in some cave and then taken to a lab in a large city and then released from there that that should somehow count as natural origins, see my piece from 2022:
Fauci pushed for scientists to publish the paper “Proximal Origins” which claimed that Covid could not have lab origins. He then cited the paper as proving that Covid could not have lab origins before the TV cameras. This was similar to what Cheney did with Iraq WMDs, getting pieces placed in the NYT and then going on TV to cite those stories as making the case for Iraq having WMDs, see my piece:
Two of the scientists who head the Viral Hemorrhagic Fever Consortium in West Africa and may have been responsible for the 2014 Ebola outbreak are Robert Garry and Kristian Andersen. They would therefore have a huge motive to cover up the issue of lab origins. They are in fact the principle signers of the “Proximal Origins” paper claiming Covid could not be a laboratory construct, which Fauci and Jeremy Farrar (now chief scientist for the WHO) pushed, see my pieces on their testimony:
The 2014-2017 pause in federal funding had certain exceptions, including work done by Wuhan Institute of Virology and Ralph Baric of the University of North Carolina and funded by Peter Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance, USAID and NIH. See piece on Baric by Alexis Baden-Mayer, part of the series “Gain-of-Function Hall of Shame”.
Long term, the creation of these deadly pathogens is effectively biowarfare and violates the Biological Weapons Convention, as Francis Boyle the author of the US implementing legislation for the treaty has repeatedly stressed, see his book Biowarfare and Terrorism. Unfortunately, most Democrats defend Fauci and most Republicans focus on demonizing China and/or Fauci. Instead, we should be moving to systematically stopping dangerous lab work. See my prior writing on this, including my April 2020 piece warning of the bioweapons aspects.
Also see my questioning at State Department regarding USAID funding through its PREDICT program, which has gotten virtually no scrutiny:
I was interviewed by “Perspectives on the Pandemic” in early 2020 which was clearly suppressed by Google/YouTube and laid out much of the above. Since that time, documents have come out especially from US Right to Know, fleshing out some of these issues. See continued reporting by Emily Kopp from that group, Charles Rixey and the work of BioSafetyNow.
Thank you for your integrity. I committed the thought crime of attempting to share some of these important facts on Facebook during the pandemic. As a result I received an email saying my account would be "restricted" going forward. The level of propaganda is truly sad and disgusting. Most of the public will remain ignorant and duped. I appreciate you shouting into the void.
