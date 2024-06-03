For decades, Anthony Fauci, the longtime head of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who finally testifies today before Congress, was the main advocate for so-called “gain-of-function” lab work. The Biden administration must regard his testimony just now with relief, as it provides a distraction from the general public scrutinizing Biden’s “ceasefire” rhetoric, with that in turn distracting from efforts to have the UN implement the ICJ orders against Israel. “Gain-of-Function” is a euphemism for making pathogens more deadly and/or more easily transmissible. It’s an existential threat to humanity. When over 700 scientists signed a petition against a huge spike in spending on such work following the 2001 false flag anthrax attacks on Congress (which ironically came from US lab work), Fauci effectively told them to shut-up and do the work. See New York Times piece from 2005 — “U.S. Germ-Research Policy Is Protested by 758 Scientists” — which reported that Fauci responded to the concerns of the scientists: “‘The United States through its leaders [that’s Bush/Cheney he’s talking about] made the decision that this money was going to be spent on biodefense,’ Dr. Fauci said. If the institutes had not taken the money, it would have been spent by the Defense Department or the Department of Homeland Security for similar purposes, but without the influence of scientists through the traditional grant-reviewing mechanism of the institutes, Dr. Fauci said.”