The Iraq invasion — which took place exactly 21 years ago this week — foreshadowed much of what has happened in the years since. I noted one example recently with how the US government used false tortured confessions to facilitate the invasion, just as Israel seems to have done regarding its claims about UNRWA relief personnel participating in the Oct. 7 attack.

At the height of the 2020 presidential campaign, I wrote the piece “Joe Biden won't tell the truth about his Iraq war record — and he hasn't for years” for Salon.

I parsed through some of his years of shameless lying about Iraq (to go through all of it would require a book) and noted:

What Biden did was to help ensure war happened while trying to wash his hands of responsibility for it. He helped build the car for Bush, filled it up with gas, saw that Bush was drunk, gave him license to do what he wanted — and then told him to be responsible while he handed him the keys. Eventually, Biden pretended he was shocked that the streets were littered with mangled bodies.

This is quite similar to what Biden has done with Netanyahu. He armed him and blocked the UN Security Council from doing anything by vetoing ceasefire resolution after resolution. He then armed him some more. He spread lies about beheaded babies, pushing the propaganda for the genocide to manifest itself. His administration undermined all efforts to stop the carnage. Now, he pretends to be concerned about Palestinian civilians, putting forward proposals which are designed to pretend to help but in fact simply buy Netanyahu more time.

It’s like a Dostoevsky novel or such. The real culprit isn’t the one who pulls the trigger. The real culprit is the one who sets the stage, to enable the crime, who manipulates the legal framework.

To say that Biden is trying to wash his hands of the genocide in Gaza like Pontius Pilate would be an insult to Pontius Pilate.

A larger issue — and one that I’ve put off for far too long — is how the invasion of Iraq inexorably helped lead to the current genocide. There has been a long-range set of plans in place and Biden is a lead character in the plot.