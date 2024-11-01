[This piece was published by ArabAmerica.com]

The "Uncommitted" movement has predictably floundered.

Parts of it will vote Harris, others have effectively meld into Abandon Harris and vote for Jill Stein of the Green Party or some other non-genocidal candidate.

At least one prominent participant in Uncommitted, Amer Ghalib, mayor of Hamtramck, Mich. has gotten lots of media attention for backing Trump, who has been every bit as pro-Israeli as Biden and Harris.

This is all foolish.

Instead, those in Uncommitted who are planning on voting for Harris should pair up with those who are planning on voting for Trump.

They can take votes away from both genocidal candidates and give them to non-genocidal candidates. In addition to the Greens, there's also the Libertarians and other candidates. That's my VotePact.org strategy, which I outlined for last June for Arab America.

It is ridiculous that many who professed to stand up to the Biden administration and the rest of the establishment waging a genocide against the Palestinians are posed to fold and vote for genocidal candidates.

Some big names have still not declared. Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian American in Congress has not said who she would vote for. Neither has Ralph Nader. Rep. Cori Bush -- who was ousted largely because of AIPAC money -- recently said she was torn about how to vote in the upcoming election, talking about the conflict between “Strategy versus my good conscience”.

There's no such conflict if you think it through. VotePact is super strategic.

It puts pressure on the establishment candidates. It shows them you will not come crawling back to them.

It allows people who have a preferred establishment candidate to vote for non-genocidal candidates in a way that doesn't help the candidate they least want.

Rashida and Bush and Nader and others who seem to prefer Harris to Trump should pair up with people on the other side like Ghalib.

So, last call to Tlaib, Nader, Bush and everyone reading this: If you're still thinking of voting for a genocidal candidate, you should pair up with someone on the other side. And announce it.

It takes work. Political freedom usually does.

But no one should vote for any genocidal candidate. It’s remarkable that has to be said. If voting for genocide is easier for you than making a VotePact, what does that say about you?