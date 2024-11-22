A neighbor of mine just put up a sign:

Doubtlessly, many in liberal suburbs of DC are trying to forget it. But I suspect a lot of voters didn’t.

As I wrote just after Trump’s victory: “Critical to [Trump’s] boost was support from RFK Jr, Musk, Joe Rogan and company, which was mislabeled ‘Unity’. And a major issue there was pandemic policies.”

Many are attempting to memory hole what happened, but the pandemic and the major scams around it constitute momentous events in our society.

The rise of Obama was largely because of the backlash against the invasion of Iraq and the lies around it. Similarly, Trump’s return to the White House was largely made possible because of the worship of Fauci by the liberal class. This may seem off since Trump was president during much of the pandemic, but, as I note above, he was able to bring in RFK Jr and other dissenters from the establishment pandemic narrative.

A new documentary by Jenner Furst, “Thank You, Dr. Fauci” (disclosure, I make a few brief appearances in it) is an exceedingly well done film that could be a rare watershed media event.

It could — it should — spark an overdue serious national, and global, dialogue about critical policy decisions.

Decisions that not only were made, but continue to be made and, as I argue in the film, pose an existential threat to humanity: The creation of more deadly pathogens in laboratories, basically biowarfare.

Viewed thus, why isn’t stopping the creation of more deadly pathogens an antiwar issue embraced by groups dedicated to peace?

The film does a lot. Perhaps most significantly, it highlights the network of double dealing “scientists” and the massively corrupt institutions around them.

I’ve likened them to the “neocons” who were the tip of the spear in pushing for an imperial US foreign policy over the last several decades.

I was particularly gratified that Jenner included a bit of my work on how some of the “scientists” putting out the lie that Covid could not have had lab origin were themselves implicated in triggering the 2014 Ebola outbreak in west Africa.

Jenner’s past documentary work includes Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story which got positive coverage on major media like NPR. In contrast, his new film has thus far been met with silence and, Jenner tells me, Meta and other Big Tech firms have suppressed it so far.

As important as the film is, I did have some issues with it which I hope to write up. For example he makes something of a hero of Robert Redfield who headed the CDC. But the CDC was spinning much the same propaganda as Fauci when I questioned them about pandemic origins in February of 2020.

I’ve of course been focused on the horrors from Gaza now, but we should note part of the big picture here:

There are no moral limits.

The establishment was quite likely able to inflect a pandemic on the planet — watch the film.

Now, it is committing a genocide in Gaza.

It seems perfectly capable of combining the two to impose a level of horror never seen before: Pandemic x Genocide --> ?

Another tragedy is that many people are outraged by one and not the other, locking them into partisan cages. I doubt progress is possible if that doesn’t stop, which is what my VotePact.org project is about ending, getting people from the “left” and “right” to work together against the establishment.

This documentary is an opportunity to have a transpartisan conversation to end the political sectarianism. “Progressives” who swallowed the line on pandemic origins need to seriously reassess. Certainly, the ongoing genocide in Gaza is central, but for a breather, make time to see this film and if needed, think some things anew.

