Things are going to slide, slide in all directions …

When they said repent

I wonder what they meant

— Leonard Cohen, “The Future”

Tuesday was not primarily a failure of the DNC.

The DNC’s main job is to keep the liberals and progressives on the plantation and to continue the US Empire.

It succeeded. For now.

But key factors in their “losing” was apparently backing the US-Israeli genocide in Gaza. Turns out, backing genocide isn’t super popular with the US public. Doubtlessly the DNC and its appendages will seek to blame those opposed to the genocide, especially Arab and Muslim Americans — anything but looking in the mirror.

Another critical factor was the Trump boost from self-styled independents, including those who are pro-Israel.

Critical to this boost was support from RFK Jr, Musk, Joe Rogan and company, which was mislabeled “Unity”. And a major issue there was pandemic policies.

The alliance between these forces was apparent in certain ways last year, see my pieces on Kennedy as Judas Goat and “The Silencing of Kennedy's Most Notable Critic” — about moves by Musk. These are not organic connections as many are claiming, see more below.

I was among the few people associated with the left to warn in the Spring of 2020: “Contrary to claims, the pandemic may have come from a lab — and regardless, it exposes the threat of biowarfare arms race.” See further writings.

But most liberals and “progressives” and much of the mainstream were insane or worse on the issue, dismissing the possibility of Covid having lab origins. They also worshiped con artist Fauci and backed other fascistic policies in the name of “science”. Tuesday’s result is partly a response to that.

So, some Harris supporter on Twitter early yesterday evening said, “what do we do if he wins?”

I replied: “Repent.”

Trump will likely do many horrible things. Poor people and Palestinians and other targets don’t deserve it. Smug corporate liberals do deserve a reckoning of the first order, but with Trump’s tax cuts and such, they will probably be just fine for the near term.

The failure of the Green Party to even break 1 percent is remarkable. They completely failed to put forward a strategy like VotePact.org despite my efforts. I hope to write more on this going forward.

Many are deluded about what Trump represents. He takes reasonable dissent and helps the establishment. His “crit” of NATO made it stronger, see: “Trump is the Opposable Thumb of the Establishment”: “The establishment long wanted to move the US embassy to Jerusalem and recognize Israel’s annexation of the Golan Heights. It seemed an untenable thing for a president to do — until Trump. Presto.” The attack of Oct. 7, 2023 was named “Al Aqsa [Jerusalem] Flood” — a response to Israel’s escalating attacks on Jerusalem in early 2023.

And the transition might afford Netanyahu an opportunity for massive violence, see my piece: “Trump and the Plan for the Ethnic Cleansing of Gaza: Will the Gaza Genocide End the Way ‘Russiagate’ Began?”

Israel’s first major attack on the concentration camp that is Gaza happened during the transition between Bush II and Obama, from late 2009 to just before Obama took office.

Trump in declaring victory said that support “came from all quarters. Union, nonunion, African American, Hispanic American, Asian American, Arab American, Muslim American, we had everybody and it was beautiful. It was a historic realignment. Uniting citizens of all backgrounds around a common core of common sense. You know, we're the party of common sense.”

The idea of “common sense” resonates among many because of things like Covid origins.

I’d love to be wrong, but I don’t see much likelihood for a “realignment” here.

I want a realignment. That’s what VotePact is about.

Trump, as with his first term, and as with Obama’s presidency, seeks to hijack dissent and funnel it back into the establishment.

Whitney Webb and others have highlighted the role of Palantir founder Peter Thiel, the force behind JD Vance.

Obvious question: Will RFK Jr achieve an immediate halt to so-called “gain-of-function lab work of concern” — effectively the creation of viruses that are more deadly or transmissible; ie, basically biowarfare?

Or will the establishment ensure that any good that might come from this Trump/RFK Jr/Musk/Rogan et al configuration be cosmetic or worse?

I suspect the latter.

For actual progress, we will need an actual realignment, which takes actual work, like VotePact.org. Get ready to do real work.