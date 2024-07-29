I’m sometimes asked why the VotePact strategy has never taken off.

It has certainly been held back in insidious ways, a story unto itself, but the premise is false.

In 2016, a PAC backing Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson rebranded the VotePact idea as “The Balanced Rebellion” and set up software to connect people, got tens of millions of views on Facebook alone with an entertaining video featuring “dead Abe Lincoln”. It helped Johnson, a candidate with lots of problems, score the biggest third party success since Ross Perot. See VotePact.org/about for more and see the video: