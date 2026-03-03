Drop Site News: “The bodies of 140 people killed in the strike on Minab Girls’ School have been identified so far, with 25 more awaiting identification, Mizan News reports.”

“The Hague Group” and “Progressive International” are having an “emergency meeting” tomorrow, March 4. I see no indication that they are moving on my recent proposals or anything else that isn’t just more rhetoric. I hope to write more about these groups in short order, but here are my personal past pieces followed by an accuracy.org news release I just drafted —

I drafted this news release for accuracy.org just now.

Will the International Community Stand up to Aggression?



Drop Site News reports: “Witnesses Describe Horror Scene After ‘Double-Tap’ Bombing Kills Over 20 at Popular Tehran Square“ and “Iranian death toll rises to 550+; Israel threatens invasion of Lebanon after Hezbollah strikes; 3 U.S. warplanes down in Kuwait.”

ALFRED DE ZAYAS, alfreddezayas@gmail.com, @AlfreddeZayas

Alfred de Zayas is a law professor at the Geneva School of Diplomacy and served as a UN Independent Expert on International Order 2012-18. He is the author of twelve books including Building a Just World Order. He said today: “In the minds of U.S. and Israeli politicians, disliking a regime appears to have become sufficient justification for launching an illegal war against it. ... If law can be violated with impunity, if there is no implementation of court judgments, and if governments fail to use diplomatic protection and other means to give meaning to the norms, we have a civilizational collapse. ...

“In the light of the misuse of the veto right in the Security Council, it is within the mandate of the General Assembly to take greater responsibility for international peace and security. It could and should adopt a ‘Uniting for Peace’ resolution as it has done in the past when the Security Council has been blocked. And rhetoric is not going to change the U.S. and Israel’s approach to international law -- only economic consequences.”



RAED JARRAR, rjarrar@dawnmena.org, @raedjarrar

Jarrar is advocacy director for DAWN, founded by slain writer Jamal Khashoggi, which just released the statement: “UN General Assembly: Demand End to Illegal US-Israel War on Iran.” He said today: “The UN Security Council is paralyzed because the United States will veto any resolution condemning its own actions. .... The Hague Group [which has announced an emergency meeting], or any member state, should introduce a UN General Assembly resolution declaring the U.S.-Israel assault on Iran a violation of the UN Charter and a war of aggression and call for it to immediately end.” See new article about the group’s effort -- “Rights Group Leads Push for UN to Declare US-Israeli Assault on Iran ‘War of Aggression’“ -- which highlights a letter the organization sent to all UN missions.



DAWN also just sent a separate letter to the Hague Group, a global bloc founded in January 2025 to take “coordinated legal and diplomatic measures” in defense of international law in the context of Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza, to place the U.S.-Israel assault on the agenda for their forthcoming meeting on March 4, 2026 [Wednesday]. The March 4 meeting will focus on enforcing international law against all states acting unlawfully and on pursuing concrete measures through ports, courts, and supply chains. The DAWN letter calls on the Hague Group to introduce a UN General Assembly emergency special session under the Uniting for Peace procedure.

See IPA news release: “‘Board of Peace’ Threat and Uniting for Peace Opportunity.”