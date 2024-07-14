Biden, who has enabled Israel’s genocide in Gaza at every turn, said after Trump was bloodied at a rally in Pennsylvania: “There’s no place for this kind of violence in America.”

But apparently there’s plenty of room for other kinds of violence, especially in Gaza slaughtering tens of thousands of civilians, with Biden just resuming shipments of 1,700 500-pound bombs to Israel's military.

As HalalFlow put it: “Would be great if he could do the same on the violent al-Mawasi safe-zone attack — 96 Palestinians were killed — by Israel which Nethanyahu bragged about today.”

As Martin Luther King said: “There is something strangely inconsistent about a nation and a press that would praise you when you say, ‘Be nonviolent toward [Selma, Ala. sheriff] Jim Clark!’ but will curse and damn you when you say, ‘Be nonviolent toward little brown Vietnamese children!’”

Trump’s blood today you see, blood of tens of thousands of nameless Palestinians you rarely do.

It’s a hate-fueled system. The Biden campaign is pausing advertising in the wake of the shots fired at the Republican candidate, which would be something of an admission of that.

But love is the answer. That’s not rhetoric. There’s a political program in it now. The answer is VotePact. It’s people bailing out of the system in pairs. Love at the grassroots overcoming hate pushed from above.

VotePact can be the latest manifestation of the great message.

US politics — both "conservative" and "liberal" — is dominated by hatred. It's the glue of the system. People don't vote for Trump as much as they vote against Biden; people don't vote for Biden as much as they vote against Trump. Such a hate fueled system is exactly the opposite of what Jesus and his follower King preached.

See his 1957 sermon "Loving Your Enemies"

King noted the farce of how “democracy” has been implemented in the US: “Democracy is the greatest form of government to my mind that man has ever conceived, but the weakness is that we have never touched it. Isn’t it true that we have often taken necessities from the masses to give luxuries to the classes? Isn’t it true that we have often in our democracy trampled over individuals and races with the iron feet of oppression? Isn’t it true that through our Western powers we have perpetuated colonialism and imperialism?”

King called on people to “discover the element of good in his enemy, and every time you begin to hate that person and think of hating that person, realize that there is some good there and look at those good points which will over-balance the bad points. I’ve said to you on many occasions that each of us is something of a schizophrenic personality. We’re split up and divided against ourselves. And there is something of a civil war going on within all of our lives. …

“When you rise to the level of love, of its great beauty and power, you seek only to defeat evil systems. Individuals who happen to be caught up in that system, you love, but you seek to defeat the system. …

“You can’t see straight when you hate. You can’t walk straight when you hate. You can’t stand upright. Your vision is distorted. …

“If you love your enemies, you will discover that at the very root of love is the power of redemption. You just keep loving people and keep loving them, even though they’re mistreating you. ...”

People can start seeing straight now by seeing that the point isn’t to defeat Trump by backing genocidal Biden. Or vice versa.

The point is to end the hate-fueled system. And that can be done by people who have backed either flavor of corruption by seeking redemption. At a practical level, but joining together using VotePact to break out of the system of hate and build a new one based on love.