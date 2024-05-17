In an interview with The Associated Press, Interior Department staffer Lily Greenberg Call, who just resigned in protest of Biden’s Gaza policy, “pointed to comments by Biden, including at a White House Hanukkah event where he said ‘Were there no Israel, there wouldn’t be a Jew in the world who was safe’…”

Late last month, I asked about this repeatedly articulated preposterous notion from Biden. As others have noted, if anything, Israel makes Jews decidedly less safe. Hysterics in Congress aside about alleged massive threats to Jewish students on college campuses, Jews in Israel are almost certainly less safe than Jews anywhere else.

The response from State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel, pretending that with my question I was “forgetting to take into account the deeply troubling and horrific history” and his talk about “historical context” exactly obscures the point: Jews in the US were safe well before there was a modern state calling itself “Israel”. Transcript of my exchange with him and a prior piece on this below.

The piece below gets into how rotten this notion is, but there are many layers to it. It's not the First Amendment. It's Israel that's keeping Jews in the US safe. Really. Therefore, we must defend Israel at all costs....including ditching, you guessed it, the First Amendment.

This issue was highlighted to me by Abba Solomon, author of The Miasma of Unity: Jews and Israel and The Speech, and Its Context: Jacob Blaustein’s Speech “The Meaning of Palestine Partition to American Jews” in September of 2023 and I’d repeatedly tried to ask about it at the State Department beginning then, see video. “President Biden greeted Prime Minister Netanyahu in New York with, ‘I think without Israel, there’s not a Jew in the world who’s secure.’” [See video.]

I was using the quote provided in December by Melissa Weiss of Jewish Insider who quoted Biden “Were there no Israel, there wouldn’t be a Jew in the world that is safe” (though, when writing this up, I realized Biden actually said “who was safe”) and commented on by Carnegie Endowment fellow Stephen Wertheim who said: “As a Jew in America, I resent the implication that Jews in America are unsafe and that they must rely upon a foreign government, rather than their own, to make them safe.”

Transcript via State Department — April 25, 2024: