If you value this work, please support it as much as possible.

On Tuesday, Matthew Miller was asked about the estimate in the Lancet of 186,000 Palestinian dead in Gaza. He pretended to express sadness about any deaths while repeatedly smirking, as I’ve seen him do time and again.

So I chimed in and noted: "You're smirking! You're smirking as you say that... are you aware?"

His smirk quickly disappeared, he said he “wouldn’t entertain” my comment. The exchange was covered by various media including The Independent in Britain and TRT World from Türkiye.

, it should be noted, has repeatedly noted Miller’s smirk.

Also, note Miller said: "The reported number already is unacceptable ... we long ago passed the stage um, ah, ah, where ah — I should um..." He seemed about to say "we long ago passed the stage of acceptable deaths."

And of course Miller says there’s been too many deaths, but gives no actual change in US policy. During the presser, he kept coming back to the administration’s alleged ceasefire plan, which is worse than a farce as I've repeatedly noted in my reporting. It is largely a way of the US government preventing the International Court of Justice orders from the South African genocide case against Israel from being implemented, having gotten the UN Security Council to renege its responsibility to implement ICJ orders. See my prior questioning of Miller on this very issue, one of the few occasions when he called on me: